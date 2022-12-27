Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers are only separated by half a game in the standings and are meeting for the first time this season tonight. Last season, Atlanta swept the Pacers, averaging 127.5 points per game in those contests.

Indiana played last night in New Orleans and took an uncompetitive loss, trailing by 19 at halftime and ultimately losing by 20. It was the final game of a three-game road trip in which they went 2-1.

This will be the Hawks' first road game in nearly two weeks. They've struggled a bit on the road with a 6-10 record, but won their last game away from Atlanta.

This season's series could be pivotal for playoff positioning down the stretch, so let's see how these teams stack up ahead of round one.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Indiana Pacers

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Hawks have four players on the injury report tonight, with two players ruled out already. Clint Capela and Jarret Culver are out, while De'Andre Hunter and Vit Krejci are questionable.

The Pacers haven't submitted an injury report yet, but Kendall Brown and Daniel Theis will probably be out again. Aaron Nesmith and Jalen Smith were both questionable yesterday but played, so I'd expect them to suit up again tonight.

Player Team Injury Status Clint Capela Hawks Calf Out Jarrett Culver Hawks Illness Out De'Andre Hunter Hawks Ankle Questionable Vit Krejci Hawks Ankle Questionable Kendall Brown Pacers Leg Doubtful Aaron Nesmith Pacers Ankle Questionable Jalen Smith Pacers Ankle Questionable Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Doubtful

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Atlanta Hawks -1.5 (-110) Over 238.5 (-115) -120 Indiana Pacers +1.5 (-110) Under 238.5 (-105) +100

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Dejounte Murray, SF - De’Andre Hunter, PF - John Collins, C - Onyeka Okongwu

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction

Clint Capela's absence should play a major role in this game, as Myles Turner's job in the paint should get a lot easier. He's an elite rim protector, and he no longer has to worry about lobs to Capela on pick-and-rolls. Atlanta's outside shooting has been awful this season, so Indiana's defense should get plenty of stops.

The Pacers also play much better at home, while the Hawks are significantly worse off on the road. It's always tricky taking a team on the second half of a back-to-back, but I think the Pacers will pull this one out.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers Money Line (+100)

