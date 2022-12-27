Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers are only separated by half a game in the standings and are meeting for the first time this season tonight. Last season, Atlanta swept the Pacers, averaging 127.5 points per game in those contests.
Indiana played last night in New Orleans and took an uncompetitive loss, trailing by 19 at halftime and ultimately losing by 20. It was the final game of a three-game road trip in which they went 2-1.
This will be the Hawks' first road game in nearly two weeks. They've struggled a bit on the road with a 6-10 record, but won their last game away from Atlanta.
This season's series could be pivotal for playoff positioning down the stretch, so let's see how these teams stack up ahead of round one.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details
Fixture: Atlanta Hawks @ Indiana Pacers
Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Hawks have four players on the injury report tonight, with two players ruled out already. Clint Capela and Jarret Culver are out, while De'Andre Hunter and Vit Krejci are questionable.
The Pacers haven't submitted an injury report yet, but Kendall Brown and Daniel Theis will probably be out again. Aaron Nesmith and Jalen Smith were both questionable yesterday but played, so I'd expect them to suit up again tonight.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
If you bet $5+ on any sports pre-game money line, you can get $150 if your bet wins at DraftKings Sportsbook
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s
Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Dejounte Murray, SF - De’Andre Hunter, PF - John Collins, C - Onyeka Okongwu
Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction
Clint Capela's absence should play a major role in this game, as Myles Turner's job in the paint should get a lot easier. He's an elite rim protector, and he no longer has to worry about lobs to Capela on pick-and-rolls. Atlanta's outside shooting has been awful this season, so Indiana's defense should get plenty of stops.
The Pacers also play much better at home, while the Hawks are significantly worse off on the road. It's always tricky taking a team on the second half of a back-to-back, but I think the Pacers will pull this one out.
Prediction: Indiana Pacers Money Line (+100)
If you bet $5+ on any sports pre-game money line, you can get $150 if your bet wins at DraftKings Sportsbook
Interested in Betting or Fantasy? Complete this short form & stand a chance to win an Amazon voucher