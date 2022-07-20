ATP Best Bets: Casper Ruud & Dominic Thiem | Wednesday, July 20th

Casper Ruud and Dominic Thiem are going to be two of the guys we target in Wednesday's action. The third day of the Swiss Open will begin in the morning, and there's a lot of opportunities for bettors to profit from these matches. If you're looking for betting action, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best bets for the Swiss Open matches in Gstaad.

ATP Gstaad Best Bets: Look for Casper Ruud to breeze into the next round

Bet #1: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets (-165) vs. Jiri Lehecka

Casper Ruud is looking to defend his title on his favorite surface. The Norweigan has been dominant on clay during his career, and this season has been no different. To this point, Ruud has compiled a 31-13 overall record which includes a 21-7 mark on the red dirt. His career mark on the surface is 186-87. He will look to begin his 2022 Swiss Open with a dominating win over the Czech.

Jiri Lehecka is no slouch when playing on clay, but not quite at the level of Ruud. He breezed through his first round matchup in straight sets and will look to upset the heavily favored Casper Ruud to continue his run.

We're not going to complicate this one. The under in total games was the play at first glance, but it feels safer going with a straight-set victory. This is because of the possibility of a set going deep or even to a tiebreak. We're taking the Norwegian to get it done in straight sets, though.

Bet #2: Dominic Thiem & Federico Delbonis over 22.5 games (-115)

The two men have faced off twice in their careers. Both matches ended up in victory for the Austrian Thiem. This clash is trending towards being a very competitive match that should take three sets to decide. Both Delbonis and Thiem played in lengthy first-round matches, with both finishing over or right at this line of 22.5 total games.

Neither the Austrian or the Argentine have had a lot of success on clay this season, with a combined record of 14-22. Federico Delbonis is a dangerous veteran underdog that could give Thiem trouble throughout the game. He has great value for a victory, but we're going to take the over as it seems a bit safer in this spot.

Good luck and enjoy some quality tennis!

