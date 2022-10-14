Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 15 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in college football action on Saturday (October 15).

The Tigers have had a mixed season so far and have not played well. They are currently in fourth place in the SEC West standings and will look to change that at the end of the game.

The Rebels have made a great start and have won all their games so far this season. They are in second place in the SEC West standings.

Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TIGERS +510 +14.5(-110) o55.5(-105) REBELS -700 -14.5(-110) u55.5(-105)

Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Date & Time: Saturday, October 15; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Key Stats

The Tigers have covered 1313 passing yards at an average of 7.3 yards per attempt. The completion rate stats at 52.2 %, which is lower than last season. Quarterback Robby Ashford is leading the charts at the moment for the team. He has covered 874 passing yards at a completion rate of 48% and has 4 TDs and 3 interceptions to his credit.

While rushing, they average 4.1 yards per attempt and have covered 890 yards in total. Tank Bigsby has done a great job with his 345 yards and 4 TDs in 6 games.

Their defense is not in the best shape at the moment and needs to do better. These loopholes are letting them down and driving the team towards inconsistent results.

The Rebels, meanwhile, have done a great job covering 1490 passing yards with a completion percentage of 61.8 percent. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been their star performer. He has covered 1358 passing yards at an average of 9.5 yards per attempt with 8TDs and 5 interceptions to his credit.

While receiving, they have done equally well, with 1452 yards at an average of 252 yards per game. Quinshon Judkins has been superb with 8 rushing touchdowns and 581 yards to his credit.The defense of the team looks very settled and there is not much to complain about.

TEAM RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS TIGERS 148.8 10 REBELS 242 21

Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Betting Prediction

The Tigers come into the game with a loss and are not in their best shape at the moment.

The Rebels, meanwhile, are better prepared and their team composition makes them favorites to win this game. They are in form and are likely to capitalize on the out-of-form defense of the Tigers to win the game.

Prediction :- Take the Rebels, spread, -14.5

Poll : 0 votes