Auburn Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17| 2022 NCAAF Season

The Auburn Tigers will face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. Both teams are 2-0 in their first two games of the season. The Tigers are in the Southeastern division, whereas the Lions are part of the Big Ten. This is a very highly anticipated game as both teams are full of quality and class.

"Auburn Family, YOU READY?" - Tigers

The Tigers have started the season on a very positive note. Their first win came against the Mercer Bears. The win was a convincing one, 42-16. Game 2, however, was a low-scoring game where Auburn managed to win, 24-16.

TJ Finley and Jarquez Hunter are two star players for the home team. They will once again have to perform for the Tigers to continue their winning momentum. Aurburn will be the host team for the game against the Lions.

Penn State shares that with the Tigers. They are also 2-0 in their first two games of the season in the Big Ten conference. The Lions, ranked #22 in the league, won their first game in a very dramatic fashion. It was a really close one when they snatched it at 35-31.

Game 2 was rather convincing, with 46-10 being the final score. Sean Clifford picked up 213 yards in the game and earned a single TD. He will be required to do more against the Lions.

"One more sleep"- Lions

Both teams have wins under their belts, and it will be interesting to see who loses first. The tie is a close call and anything can happen. The only advantage Auburn has is the support of their fans, as they are the home team. Otherwise, things look evenly matched.

Auburn Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions @ Auburn Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 3.30 PM EDT

Venue: Jordan-Hare, Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Auburn Tigers +115 +2.5 (-110) U 48 (-115) Penn State Nittany Lions -135 -2.5 (-110) O 48 (-105)

Auburn Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Pick

There are a lot of expectations for Sean Clifford to come out strong today against the Tigers. He certainly has the skillset needed to perform at this level against quality opponents.

Sean will have to work hard for multiple touchdowns and this is something Auburn has to be careful about. He is the pick of the game.

Auburn Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Prediction

The odds suggest that the Lions are slight favorites to win this game. However, ruling out the Tigers would be complete foolishness. Expect a tough game but a win for Penn State.

Pick/Prediction: Lions (-135)

