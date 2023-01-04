Auburn vs Georgia Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 4 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Auburn Tigers will travel to Athens (Georgia) to take on the surprising Georgia Bulldogs in a clash of SEC contenders on Wednesday (January 4).

The Tigers have won three of their last four games. The Bulldogs also enter the game on a winning streak, winning six of seven games. Many will cast aside the Bulldogs, though, as they have not entered into SEC competition yet.

The competition stiffens from here. The Bulldogs appear to have the athletes to step up to the challenge. Who will be victorious in his early season SEC clash - the visiting Tigers or the fired-up Bulldogs?

Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs: Betting Odds

TEAM LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Auburn -7.5 (-110) O 136 (-110) -320 Georgia +7.5 (-110) U 136 (-110) +265

Guard Terry Roberts is the engine of the Georgia offense. Roberts averages 14 points per game and leads the team in assists and steals.

Forward KyeRon Lindsay, meanwhile, is a fascinating player. Lindsay is shooting 55% from the field and 50% from deep but has struggled at the free-throw line, shooting just 53%. Lindsay is a physical player by nature, leading the Bulldogs in rebounding.

When the Bulldogs need a big bucket, they run their offense through Guard Kario Oquendo. Oquendo leads the Bulldogs in scoring while shooting 42% from the field and 76% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. isn't a shooting threat but has crafted his way into the Tigers' leading scorer and leads the team in assists. Forward Johni Broome is the enforcer on the inside for the Tigers. Broome averages 12 points per game and leads the team in rebounding and blocked shots.

Forward Jaylin Williams is the team's third-leading scorer with ten points per game and has chipped in with five rebounds and leading the team in steals. Williams is a stat-stuffer for the Tigers.

Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4; 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs: Prediction

The step up in competition for the Bulldogs will be stark. The Bulldogs, athletically, can keep up, but they haven't been battle-tested like the Tigers.

Johni Broome is the difference maker, as the Tigers' forward dominates the paint at both ends of the court, making scoring on the interior nightmarish for the Bulldogs. Auburn won't mind traveling into a hostile Georgia crowd. Take the Auburn Tigers, and give the points.

Final Prediction: Auburn Tigers -7.5, O/U 136.5

