Auburn vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 18 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Auburn Tigers travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers in a game that has several SEC Tournament implications.

The Auburn Tigers enter this game on a three-game winning streak and sit at 4-1 in the conference. The Tigers have grand designs for an SEC title, carrying that momentum into March Madness. LSU needs to string together a few quality victories to impress the tournament committee and give themselves a chance to play in March. Who will be victorious on Wednesday night--a surging Auburn Tigers team or the desperate LSU Tigers?

LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Auburn -4.5 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) -200 LSU +4.5 (-110) U 138.5 (-110) +170

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. is a stat-stuffer for the Tigers. Green leads the team in points, assists, and steals. Green's leadership on both ends of the court is immeasurable.

Tigers forward Johni Broome is an enforcer on the inside for Auburn. Broome leads the team in rebounds and blocked shots while averaging 13 points per game.

Auburn forward Jaylin Williams has elevated his game to the point where the Tigers trust him on a nightly basis. Williams averages 11 points and five rebounds per night while shooting 47% from the floor and 42% from deep.

Guard Allen Flanigan flies under the radar, but his nightly contribution of nine points and five rebounds should not go unnoticed.

LSU forward KJ Williams needs to perform on Wednesday night if LSU is to be victorious. Williams leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots, shooting 52% from the floor, 45% from three-point range, and 82% from the free-throw line.

LSU guard Cam Hayes causes problems for the opposition. Hayes averages nine points per game, shooting 52% from the floor, 41% from deep, and 81% from the free-throw line. Auburn will have to account for Hayes, who can explode if he is more aggressive.

Forward Derek Fountain contributes on both ends of the court. Fountain averages eight per game, while he leads LSU in steals and shoots 58% from the floor.

LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers: Prediction

LSU has not put it all together this season. There are some talented players on this roster, but the team chemistry is lacking. Auburn looks like a team that can make a run, not just in the SEC Tournament, but come March. Take Auburn and give the points.

Final Prediction: Auburn -4.5 (-110), Over 138.5

