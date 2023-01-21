Auburn vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | SEC | College Basketball

In an SEC matchup at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Auburn Tigers. The Gamecocks appear set to finish in the bottom half of the conference, while the Tigers enter this game looking like contenders for the conference title.

In each of the previous three seasons, the Tigers swept the season series, and they currently have a five-game winning streak overall. It has been a few years since the Gamecocks have had success in this series, so they are aiming to change the tides at home.

Auburn vs South Carolina Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Auburn Tigers -790 -12.5 (-110) Over 134.5 (-105) South Carolina Gamecocks +530 +12.5 (-110) Under 134.5 (-115)

Auburn vs South Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Auburn vs South Carolina key stats

The Tigers have consistently been among the better teams in the SEC, but this season they have mostly gone unnoticed. Their confidence and momentum are on their side because they have only suffered three losses all season and have won four straight games going into this one. They will undoubtedly feel confident traveling into this series given their recent dominance in this matchup.

The Tigers' scoring defense is 29th nationally, and they top 15 in a number of other categories. The Gamecocks should be able to find a lot of success with a typical defensive effort, especially given how bad their offense has been. Wendell Green Jr. is the star man on the Tigers' roster.

Despite the fact that those expectations weren't very high to begin with, the Gamecocks have done well to meet them this season. Despite adding one of the top freshmen in the nation, they still lost a significant amount of talent in the draft during the offseason.

Coming into this game, the Gamecocks had lost two straight games in addition to four of their previous five games overall, and there was no sign of an end to their losing skid.

They don't look good in this meeting because they are near the bottom of the SEC in almost every offensive and defensive metric. They are probably going to struggle tonight due to their offensive deficiencies, especially against one of the best defenses in the nation.

Auburn vs South Carolina Betting Prediction

The Gamecocks will be facing the greatest defense they have faced all season, and given how poorly they have performed thus far on offense, there is a good chance that scoring will be a problem.

Beyond that, they have no chance of slowing down the Tigers in the paint in this matchup due to a lack of frontcourt support. Furthermore, in the previous five encounters between the two teams, the road team has a 4-1 ATS record. Take the away team to cover the spread and win this one.

Pick: Auburn Tigers -12.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes