Auburn vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Washington Huskies (9-3) will host the (#23) Auburn Tigers (9-2) on Wednesday night. After starting the season 7-0, Auburn has stumbled a bit in December, going 2-2 and most recently falling to USC 74-71.

Two-time All-OVC and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome led the way with a team-high 16 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in the loss.

Freshman Tre Donaldson had the best game of his young career, going for a career-high 12 points and four steals on 4-of-8 from the field.

However, the rest of the Tigers struggled to make an impact on the offensive end, especially leading scorer Wendell Green Jr., who went 0-for from the field in only 12 minutes while trying to play through an ankle injury. He is currently considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt against Washington.

Auburn vs. Washington Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Auburn Tigers -4 0138 -160 Washington Huskies +4 u138 +140

Auburn vs. Washington Match Details

Fixture: Auburn @ Washington

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 9pm ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions

The Auburn Tigers own a 1.12 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 23rd in the nation. Washington has the 116th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.98. Auburn does well in all key stats, but shot-making where they are in the 14th percentile and open three rate (23%). Conversely, the Huskies are in the 38th percentile in defensive shot-making and own an 18.5% defensive three rate (116th in the country).

The Tigers own high-frequency numbers in cut, finishing at the rim, midrange, off-the-dribble three-pointers, off-screen, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition shot types. They are in the top 85 in all those shot types except midrange, with a 0.77 SQ PPP (183rd in the country), off-the-dribble three-pointers with a 0.95 SQ PPP (315th), post-up with a 0.77 SQ PPP (348th) and transition with a 13.5 SQ PPP (121st). Conversely, the Huskies are top 85 in all those categories except 160th in the midrange (0.77 SQ PPP), 343rd in off-the-dribble three-pointers (1.05 SQ PPP), 325th in off-screen (1.08 SQ PPP), and 351st in post-up (0.97 SQ PPP).

The Washington Huskies have a 1.05 AdjOFF SQ, the 99th-best mark in the country. Auburn has posted a 0.98 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 120th in the country. The Huskies are in the top 100 in shot selection, rim & three SQ PPP, and free throw rate. The Tigers are in the bottom 150 in all those categories.

Washington is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: finishing at the rim, isolation, off-the-dribble three-pointers, post-up, and transition. On the other hand, the Tigers are in the top 160 in defending all those shot types except transition, where they own a 1.36 SQ PPP (255th in the country).

Auburn vs. Washington Prediction

This matchup is flush with talented bucket-getters. Auburn and Washington are in the top 150 of KenPom's pace of play, suggesting this contest could be high-scoring.

The Tigers can attack offensively in various ways, posing challenges for an already defensively challenged UW team. The same goes for the Huskies, making the over the play in this SEC-Pac-12 battle.

Prediction: Over 138 (-110)

