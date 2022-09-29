Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox : Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox in their MLB series finale on Thursday (September 29).

The Orioles are in fourth place in the American League East with 80 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.516. They have a negative away record of 36-41 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Sox are struggling, languishing in last place in the American League East with 74 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.477 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups. The Sox are 38-39 at home.

The Orioles have done well but have struggled for consistency. Their scoring has been dependent on Cedric Mullins, who has an OPS of 0.729, at an average of 0.262. Pitching, though, has been sub par for the Orioles, with most pitchers failing to deliver.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, have been dependent on Xander Bogaerts for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.836, 68 RBIs this season. He has been brilliant for the team, and his impact has been huge. However, other players have not delivered, and the team has suffered for that. The Sox pitchers have done well in recent games but have struggled for consistency.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29; 1:35 pm EDT

Venue: Fenway Park - Boston, MA

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ORIOLES +140 +1.5(-145) o9(-105) RED SOX -150 -1.5(+128) u9(-105)

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Mike Baumann will start for the Orioles but has not done well in the chances he has got. His performances have been uninspiring and do not add confidence going into the game.

Nathan Eovaldi, meanwhile, will pitch for the Red Sox and has done decently this season. He comes into the game with a 5-3 record. His performances against the Orioles have been brilliant. With just two earned runs in 16 innings and14 Ks against them, he's the pick of the game.

Pick: Strike outs thrown, over 4.5 ( -125)

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

Both teams are in the bottom half of the table and have nothing to gain from this game but will look to end the season on a high.

The Sox should win this one because of their better pitching. Like in the last game, they are the favorites again.

Prediction: Red Sox, at ML (-150)

