Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles travel back home to play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon. The Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to improve to 49-67. Baltimore is now 61-56 after losing on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore will be back at Camden Yards, where they've gone 33-21 this season. The Cubs have been bad on the road, sporting a 25-33 mark away from Wrigley Field at this point in the year.

Spenser Watkins, who is 4-2 with a 4.23 ERA, will take the mound Thursday for Baltimore. The Cubs offense ranks 21st in runs per game.

Recently, the right-hander has looked great, sporting a 2.88 ERA in his last six outings. When he faced Chicago earlier this year, he held them to one run in five frames during a 7-1 victory on the road. Even though he got knocked around for four runs last start, expect him to get back on track against a subpar Cubs lineup.

Chicago will trot out Adrian Sampson, who is 0-3 with a 3.88 ERA. In his last outing, Sampson threw four innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs, while fanning six in a win versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles Back in the 410 Back in the 410 😏 https://t.co/FalJb1vgDn

"Back in the 410" - Orioles

Sampson faced Baltimore in July, where he did okay, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings of work while his team took the loss. In that game, the O's recorded six hits and two walks, so they should be able to get to him again on Thursday.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 3:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +142 +1.5 (-150) Over 8.5 (-120) Baltimore Orioles -157 -1.5 (+130) Under 8.5 (+100)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Adrian Sampson has not allowed more than six hits in six consecutive starts. The Orioles have a slightly better average at home with a .241 mark. Sampson should be able to stay below seven hits allowed on Thursday.

Pick: Adrian Sampson Under 6.5 Hits Allowed (-125)

Sampson has been fanning more hitters recently, averaging 5.3 strikeouts per game in his last three outings. Baltimore's K rate is slightly above average, and they have gone five straight games at the plate with eight or more strikeouts as a team.

Pick: Adrian Sampson Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

The Orioles will be glad to return home after seven straight road games. They did manage to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in their previous series, despite losing the finale.

Baltimore has thrived as a favorite recently, winning eight of their past 10 while favored. They're also 9-6 in Watkins' starts, and he's been pretty consistent all year. The O's are 3-0 against the Cubs this year, winning each contest by two or more runs. Back the home side to win and cover to open up this series.

Prediction: Orioles -1.5 (+130)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 127-92-4 (+232.5 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt