Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be playing the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday, bringing their record up to 63-58 on the year. Meanwhile, the White Sox currently hold a 62-60 record on the season after losing to the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Baltimore has been a good home team, now winning 19 of their last 26 at Camden Yards. They have, however, lost nine of the past 12 when playing the White Sox.

Baltimore will start Austin Voth, who is carrying a 3-1 record 2.76 ERA. He has been excellent this year and a pleasant surprise for the O's. He'll be facing a decent White Sox lineup on Tuesday that doesn't hit for much power, ranking 26th in homers.

Recently, Voth has been better, giving up just two earned runs in his past 11 1/3 frames, and the O's are 7-3 when he starts. Look for him to try and put together another good outing against the visiting White Sox.

Dylan Cease will be on the hill Tuesday for Chicago. He is 12-5 with a 2.09 ERA in 24 starts. He has been solid this year, and he'll be facing a scrappy Orioles lineup on Tuesday. Lately, the hard-throwing right-hander has been outstanding, sporting a 1.50 ERA in his past six appearances.

The White Sox righty has also been outstanding on the road, sporting a 1.34 ERA away from home on the year. When he faced Baltimore previously, he struck out an impressive 13 hitters in seven innings of one-run ball.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Dylan Cease, 97mph Fastball and 87mph Slider, Overlay Dylan Cease, 97mph Fastball and 87mph Slider, Overlay https://t.co/SuFLCAtsiQ

Look for Cease to try and come close to these numbers again, but this time in Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -134 -1.5 (+125) Over 7.5 (+100) Baltimore Orioles +124 +1.5 (-145) Under 7.5 (-120)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

The Orioles score the third-fewest first-inning runs in the majors. They're also facing Cease, who has a 1.86 second half ERA. For the visiting White Sox, they rank fifth-lowest in first inning runs. Look for the series to start with both pitchers getting through the first untouched.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-130)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

On the year, the Orioles have massively overperformed, while it can be argued that the White Sox have underperformed. Expect a pitcher's duel here to open the series and look for the visitors behind Cease to be able to take the lead by the fifth.

Prediction: White Sox First 5 Innings ML (-150) & First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-130)

