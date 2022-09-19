Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers in a three-game MLB series at home at Oriole Park. Game 1 is scheduled to be played on Monday night. The Tigers lead the overall season series 3-0.

The Orioles won their last game but lost the series away to the Toronto Blue Jays, taking their record to 76-69. The Orioles are six games behind the Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East division. They need to keep winning to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive. This is a crucial series for the Orioles, and they will fancy their chances against the struggling Tigers.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have been eliminated from their division. They lost their previous series at home to the Chicago White Sox, taking their record on the season to 55-91. They will look to save face in this series and will be happy to come out with a single win in this series.

The Orioles will likely start Tyler Wells on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.93, a 1.10 WHIP, and an overall record of 7-6. This will be his 23rd start of the season and second against the Tigers. In his previous outing against the Tigers, he gave up three runs on eight hits in 4.0 IP. He hasn't struck out a lot of hitters but will be looking to command authority against a sub-par Tigers unit.

The Tigers, meanwhile, could give the ball to LHP Tyler Alexander. As a relief pitcher, this will be his 14th start of the season. He has had zero saves so far and is 3-10 overall. Alexander has struggled with his performances on the mound. It will be a tough outing for him, but he will look to give his team a decent start.

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, September 19 at 7:05 pm ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +165 +1.5 (-125) Over 8.0 (-115) Baltimore Orioles -195 -1.5 (+105) Under 8.0 (-105)

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Best Picks

This game will be a battle between the hitting units of the two teams. Both pitchers do not strike out a lot of hitters, but expect the Orioles to capitalize on their chances against a relief pitcher on the mound and score early on.

Pick: Orioles' first five innings over 2.5 runs (-105)

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Prediction

Bettors should pick the Orioles to get the win tonight against the struggling Tigers unit.

Orioles Under 8.0 (-105)

