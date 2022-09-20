Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of a three-game MLB series at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. The Tigers lead the overall season series 4-0.

The Orioles got thrashed by the Tigers last night as they lost a crucial game in their quest to book a playoff spot. The Orioles are in desperate need of a win to keep their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive. They are 76-70 overall and are 5.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles have had a disappointing season so far but will look to bring their A-game here.

The Tigers, meanwhile, shut out the Orioles 11-0 last night, breaking their losing streak. They are out of contention for the playoffs and will hope to end their season on a high. The Tigers couldn't come together as a unit to win key games.

The Orioles will likely start with Austin Voth on the mound for Game 2. He has an ERA of 4.36, a 1.42 WHIP and a 5-2 overall record. This will be his 15th start of the season, and his performances recently have simply been exceptional. He pitches some good splitters and four-seam fastballs, which might be his weapons of choice here.

The Tigers, meanwhile, could give the ball to their LHP, Joey Wentz. This will only be his fifth start of the season after coming up the ranks from the minor leagues. He is 1-2 this season with a 1.04 WHIP. Wentz is still in his early stages as a major league player, but he's a bright talent and will look to prove his authority on the mound tonight.

Match Details: Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, September 20 at 7:05 pm ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +170 +1.5 (-125) Over 8.5 (+100) Baltimore Orioles -200 -1.5 (+105) Under 8.5 (-120)

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers: Best Picks

Austin Voth is a mediocre strike-thrower but has showcased potential on the hill. He will look to get some punchouts early on to provide his team with a fighting chance to win Game 2 and level the series.

Pick: Justin Voth Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Baltimore Orioles vs Detroit Tigers Prediction

The Orioles will look to bounce back from last night's defeat and give themselves a good chance of winning the series by taking Game 2. Expect the Orioles unit to target the inexperienced young Tigers pitcher tonight.

Orioles' first five innings over 2.5 runs (-110)

