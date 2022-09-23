Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 22| 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Houston Astros on Thursday at Oriole Park. It’s a tale of two really strong teams, with sights set on different objectives. Whoever comes out on top in this American League encounter - the predictions and odds are as follows:

The Orioles have been battling it out in the incredibly competitive AL East as they sit fourth in the standings. The East is one of the only divisions where three teams have won 80+ games this season. The Orioles have an overall record of 77-71 thus far, with a win percentage of .520. The Orioles have been very strong at home this season, winning 42 games at Oriole Park over the course of the campaign. Their recent form is faltering though, as they have lost six of their last 10 fixtures. They are seven games behind the Blue Jays in second, and are still strongly in contention for a Wild Card berth. A robust end to the season could see the Baltimore team sneak their way into the playoffs, but they ideally need to win the majority of their remaining fixtures.

The Astros have been on top of their game the whole season. Their consistency is unmatched in the entire American League thus far. They are the only team in the entire conference to guarantee themselves a playoff berth at this juncture. Their overall record is a scintillating 99-51 with a whopping win percentage of .660. No team is as good away from home, as they have gone 49-28. Their recent form is also quite staggering, as they have won nine of their last 10 games. They are on course for one of their greatest ever regular season records in the franchise's history.

The backbone of the Astros team has been the performance of Justin Verlander, who currently has the best ERA of 1.78 in the entire MLB.

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Match Details.

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Baltimore Orioles

Date and Time: Thursday, September 22, 7:05 PM ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros best picks

The top picks for the game are Kyle Bradish of the Orioles and Justin Verlander of the Astros. Bradish has an ERA of 5.05 and Verlander has an ERA of 1.78. The Astros have won 17 of the 20 games that Verlander has started.

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Baltimore Orioles +1.5 +165 Under 7 Houston Astros -1.5 -200 Over 7

Orioles vs Astros Final Prediction:

It's no small feat the Astros are chasing in this game. If they come out victorious in this one, it'll be their 100th win of the season. It will be a momentous occasion, which the Orioles want to spoil. It is unlikely, as the Astros are at their imperious best - winning nine of their last 10. The Astros are the favored pick

Houston Astros: -1.5

