Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros  : Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Saturday

The Orioles are currently in fourth place in the American League East with 79 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.527. They have a positive home record of 44-32 and are 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

The Astros are in the top place in the American League West with 99 wins at a winning percentage of 0.651. They have a positive away record of 49-30 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Orioles have done well but have struggled for consistency. Their scoring has been dependent on Cedric Mullins. He has an OPS of 0.724, 57 RBIs, and 14 home runs at an average of 0.262.

Pitching has been sub par for the Orioles. Most pitches have failed to deliver and the team has suffered because of that.

The Astros are doing great this season. Yordan Alvarez has been superb for the team with an average of 0.301, 37 home runs with an OPS of 1.022 and 94 RBIs this season. The scoring department has done its job perfectly.

Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have contributed immesly to the team's success. Verlander has an ERA of 1.82,167 Ks with a WHIP of 0.84 this season.

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 7:05 pm ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL ASTROS -165 -1.5(+105) o7.5(-107) ORIOLES +148 +1.5(-115) u7.5(-106)

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Best Picks

Mike Baumann will start for the Orioles. He has not played much this season. He has given 6 earned runs in 14.1 innings, which he pitched at home. He will look to do well in the game.

Framber Valdez will start for the Astros. He has been brilliant this season with a 16-5 record to his name. He has an ERA of 2.57 with 176 Ks coming into the game. His form and past formance makes him the pick of the game.

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Prediction.

Both teams will look to win this game. The Orioles will try to win the series with a win in this game. They will be high on morale because of two wins on the trott.

The Astros will try to junk their poor pitching and scoring to win this game. Though they are comfortable in the table, they would like to have positive results before the playoffs.

The Astros are better placed to win the game.

Prediction :- Take the Astros to ML (-165)

