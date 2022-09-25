Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Houston Astros in their MLB series finale on Sunday (Septemebr 25).

The Orioles are in fourth place in the American League East with 79 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.523. They have a positive home record of 44-33 and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles FINAL: Astros 11, Orioles 10 FINAL: Astros 11, Orioles 10

The Astros are in top spot in the American League West with 100 wins and a winning percentage of 0.654. They have a positive away record of 50-30 and are 7-3 in their last ten matchups.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have done well but have struggled for consistency. Their scoring has been dependent on Cedric Mullins, who has an OPS of 0.727, 59 RBIs, and 15 home runs at an average of 0.262.Pitching has been sub par for the Orioles. Most pitchers have failed to deliver and the team has suffered because of that.

The Astros are doing great this season. Yordan Alvarez has been superb for the team with an average of 0.303, 37 home runs with an OPS of 1.026 and 95 RBIs. Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have contributed immensely too. Verlander has an ERA of 1.82,167 Ks with a WHIP of 0.84.

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1:05 pm ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL ASTROS -152 -1.5(+108) o8(-102) ORIOLES +144 +1.5(-120) u8(-120)

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Best Picks

Austin Voth will start for the Orioles. He has played decently this season, giving up three earned runs in 7.0 innings against the Astros and will look to continue his good form.

Cristian Javier will start for the Astros. He has done well this season with a 10-9 record to his name and has an ERA of 2.77 with 179 Ks. His form and past performances make him the pick of the game.

Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros Prediction

Both teams will look to win this game, but the Orioles are a win away from taking the series. They will be high on morale because of their improved performances in the last three games.

The Astros will try to junk their poor pitching form. Although they're comfortable in the table, they will like to have positive results before the playoffs. They're better placed to win due to better pitchers.

Prediction: Take the Astros to ML (-152)

