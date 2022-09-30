Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will be hosting the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Both these AL East teams will be playing their final head-to-head series starting tonight.

The Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays up north on Wednesday to improve to 96-59 on the season. The Orioles currently hold an 80-76 record on the year after their loss at the hands of the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

New York has been one of the best home teams in the MLB, holding a commendable 56-22 record at Yankee Stadium. The last series at Yankee Stadium between the two teams took place in May, where these clubs split.

New York will start Domingo German for Friday's matchup. He is 2-3 with a 3.30 ERA over 12 starts. Baltimore's lineup has been red hot, averaging 6.6 runs per game in their last seven. Recently, the Yankees' right-hander has been very dependable, holding a 2.48 ERA in his previous six starts.

German has a high expected FIP, which is a bit concerning, but there's no denying the results he's been getting. He's also been dominant against the Orioles in his career. In six career starts and two relief appearances versus Baltimore, German has a 6-0 record and a 2.28 ERA. While the O's are much improved and have been hot, they did beat up on a poor Red Sox pitching staff last series. Expect German to have everything working for him again tonight.

Jordan Lyles, who is 11-11 with a 4.55 ERA, will be on the hill Friday for Baltimore. Lately, the right-hander has been better than his overall numbers, giving up just three earned runs in his previous 11 frames. Lyles has faced New York five times already this season, and he's been decent, but not great. He has also been subpar away from home this season, sporting a 5.56 ERA on the road, which could be an issue at Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +149 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.0 (+105) New York Yankees -164 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.0 (-125)

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees have already clinched the division and the #2 seed in the AL, but they always feed off their home crowd's energy. With Aaron Judge chasing #62, the AL single-season home run record, don't expect the Yankees to take their foot off the pedal. Even though some starters might sit for New York, German has been great lately and always shows up against Baltimore. Back the home side to win the series opener, which could officially end the Orioles' playoff hopes.

Prediction: Yankees ML (-164)

