Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be home to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The Orioles fell to the New York Yankees 6-0 on Sunday to drop to 47-48 on the year. Looking at the Rays, they now find themselves at 52-43 on the season after losing two of three to the Kansas City Royals.

"Next up: 4 in Baltimore" - RaysBaseball

The Rays' hitting wasn't the problem last series. It was surprisingly the pitching staff that got hit by a terrible lineup in Kansas City. Austin Voth, who is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA, will be on the hill Monday for Baltimore. He'll face a Rays lineup that scores the 10th fewest runs per game.

Last time out, Voth threw five innings, surrendering four hits and two earned runs while striking out six. Voth's five frames in his previous start were a season-high, so don't expect him to last too long in this one.

Corey Kluber gets the ball Monday for the Rays, carrying a 6-5 record and a 3.73 ERA. He has been serviceable this year, and he'll be up against a weak-hitting Orioles lineup. Despite their season's hitting stats, Baltimore has been decent at the plate recently.

In his previous outing, Kluber threw six innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs, while he K'd 3. He has faced the O's twice already this year. While he got touched up a bit earlier this month, his team still emerged with the victory.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays -122 -1.5 (+130) Over 8.5 (-110) Baltimore Orioles +112 +1.5 (-155) Under 8.5 (-110)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Ramon Urias will be stepping in against the Rays' Corey Kluber on Monday. Urias has been red-hot lately, carrying a 1.112 OPS over the last month. Look for him to continue seeing the ball well in the first game of this set.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Ramón Urías just homered to the deepest part of the Great Wall of Camden Yards! Ramón Urías just homered to the deepest part of the Great Wall of Camden Yards! https://t.co/mWigFzN8gY

"Ramón Urías just homered to the deepest part of the Great Wall of Camden Yards!" - Talkin' Baseball

Pick: Ramon Urias Over 1.5 Total Bases (+155)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

The Orioles have cooled off a bit after their 10-game winning streak, but they are a good home team. Look for these teams to keep hitting well as they start a new series on Monday.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Total Over 4.5 (-115) & Game Total Over 8.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far