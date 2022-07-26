Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be home to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The Orioles defeated the Rays 5-1 on Monday to bring their record to 48-48 this year. Meanwhile, for the Rays, they currently hold a 52-44 record this season following their defeat. Tampa Bay is holding onto the second American League Wild Card spot, but they can't afford to keep losing ground.

Spenser Watkins will be taking the hill Tuesday for the Orioles. He is 3-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 12 starts this year. He'll be facing an offense that scores the ninth-fewest runs per game in the majors. In his last start, Watkins threw five innings, giving up four hits and one earned run while punching out five.

Recently, the right-hander has been very good, holding a 1.19 ERA in his past four outings. The Rays' offense isn't their team's strength, but Watkins' 4.49 FIP indicates that he may be in line for a regression.

Shane McClanahan will be starting Tuesday for the road team. He is 10-3 with a 1.71 ERA this year. He'll be pitching against a team that is ranked #21 in runs per game in the league. Last start, McClanahan went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering just three hits and one earned run while fanning six versus the Boston Red Sox.

Lately, the left-hander has been even better than his overall numbers, sporting a 1.37 ERA in his past four outings. The Rays are 12-6 in McClanahan's starts, and they should look to get back on track with their ace going on Tuesday.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays -184 -1.5 (-110) Over 7.5 (-115) Baltimore Orioles +164 +1.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-105)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Randy Arozarena has also been great lately, holding a .844 OPS over the last month. He has a sky-high wOBA of .480 with 10 HRs since the start of last year against right-handers who are below league average. Expect Arozarena from the three-hole to record at least two total bases.

Pick: Randy Arozarena Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

With Shane McClanahan, the Rays are rightfully the favored team for Tuesday's game. Baltimore has been one of the hottest teams in the MLB over the last few weeks, carrying a 13-4 record in their previous 17. Still, the Rays' ace should be able to slow the home team down enough for the total to go under.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-120) & Total Under 7.5 (-105)

