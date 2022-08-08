Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 8 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be at home to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The Orioles lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday to improve to 56-52 on the season. The Blue Jays now sit at 60-48 on the year after the win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Baltimore has been excellent at home this year, evidenced by their 31-21 record at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Toronto currently has hold of the first Wild Card spot entering Monday.

Jordan Lyles, who is 8-8 with a 4.40 ERA, will take the mound Monday for Baltimore. During his last two starts, the right-hander has been better, surrendering just one earned run in his previous 12 innings.

The Blue Jays offense he's up against ranks third in the majors in runs per game. Their lineup is definitely one of the deeper ones, and they should give Lyles some trouble. Look for the Orioles' hurler to try and limit damage in the series opener.

Yusei Kikuchi will take the mound Monday for the visiting team. He is 4-5, with a 4.86 ERA in 18 starts on the season. Lately, the southpaw has shown improvement, allowing just three earned runs in his last nine innings over two outings.

The Orioles offense is averaging 4.4 runs per game in their last seven, slightly higher than their season average. Kikuchi has been bad on the road, though, holding a 5.75 ERA away from home on the season in nine road starts.

We've seen the Jays limit his innings these last couple of months as he's completed five innings just twice in his last 11 starts. Expect Toronto's bullpen, which has a 3.30 road ERA, to eat up a lot of innings on Monday.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Monday, August 8, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -160 -1.5 (+100) Over 9.0 (-125) Baltimore Orioles +135 +1.5 (-120) Under 9.0 (+105)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

Adley Rutschman has already established himself as one of the best catchers in the league. Looking at the last two weeks, he has a .509 OBP. Also, versus lefties, he has a .927 OPS this year. Expect the former #1 overall pick to stay hot on Monday.

Pick: Adley Rutschman Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Kikuchi hasn't been reliable at all for the Blue Jays this year, and the O's are 14-4 in their previous 18 home games. Look for Baltimore to lead or be tied through five, and expect a decent amount of runs to come across from both sides.

Prediction: Orioles First 5 Innings +0.5 (-110) & First 5 Innings Total Over 5 Runs (-115)

