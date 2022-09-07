Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

Oriole Park at Camden Yards plays host to the Toronto Blue Jays, who take on the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday.

This game is the third of a four-game series, the first two of which were won by the Blue Jays.

This matchup has a lot at stake as both teams are battling it out for that all-important playoff berth and are competing tight American League East. The top four teams all still have a chance to qualify. Only four games separate the fourth-place Orioles and the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays currently sit third in the standings, narrowly behind the Rays.

The Orioles have gone 71-64 this season overall, with a win percentage of .526. They come into this contest having won only five of their last 10 fixtures. They are already down two games in this series and need a positive result to earn that all-elusive playoff berth.

The Blue Jays have performed consistently this season, winning 75 games. Their overall record is 75-59 at a win percentage of .560. They come into this game in blistering form, having won seven of their last 10 fixtures. They need to continue their good form in order to overtake the Rays and qualify for the playoffs.

Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander have been the standouts for the Orioles this season. Mullins has the highest batting average (.260) of any Orioles player. Santander has the most home runs (27) and the highest RBI (77) on the team.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been the top performers for the Blue Jays this season. Gurriel Jr. has the highest batting average (.292) on the team. Guerrero Jr. has the most home runs (27) and the highest RBI (81).

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 6, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays best picks

The top picks for the game are Kyle Bradish of the Blue Jays and Mitch White of the Orioles. Bradish has an ERA of 5.17 and White has an ERA of 7.04 this season.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Baltimore Orioles +1.5 -106 Under 8.5 Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 -108 Over 8.5

Orioles vs Blue Jays Final Prediction:

Both teams are incredibly well matched and it is nearly impossible to split the two sides. All things considered, the only metric that might give reasonable evidence for a prediction is the recent form of these two sides, and the Blue Jays are indeed in better form. The Blue Jays are predicted to win.

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5

