Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. These American League East foes are in a tight Wild Card battle at the moment, and they'll look to gain any advantage they can.

The Orioles came out on top versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday, moving to 72-64 on the season. Looking at the Blue Jays, they are now 75-60 on the year after the defeat.

Baltimore has been great at riding their home crowd, carrying a 40-27 record at Camden Yards. While Toronto has won eight of their last nine road games. We'll have a great matchup in store Wednesday night with a lot on the line.

Dean Kremer, who is 6-4 with a 3.22 ERA through 16 starts, will be on the hill Wednesday for Baltimore. He has been steady this season, and he'll be pitching against a very good Blue Jays lineup that is ranked fifth in runs per game.

Recently the right-hander has been very dependable, giving up just four earned runs in his last 19 frames. The Orioles' righty has also been solid at home this season, so we'll see if he can get the better of Manoah and the Blue Jays again on Wednesday.

Toronto's Alek Manoah gets the ball on Wednesday night. He and Kremer matched up a few weeks ago, with the O's taking that contest 4-2. Manoah had one of his more disappointing outings, and this year Baltimore has been able to knock him around a bit.

Manoah has gone 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 2022, and he'll be making his 27th start. Last start, the All-Star was solid, going 7 1/3 shutout frames, giving up five hits, while punching out six in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Toronto right-hander has been very solid on the road, carrying a 2.33 ERA away from home, so we'll see if he can pitcher better this time around versus the O's.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -138 -1.5 (+120) Over 7.5 (-115) Baltimore Orioles +128 +1.5 (-140) Under 7.5 (-105)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

The under has hit in seven of the last eight for Baltimore following a win. Also, it's gone under in eight of 10 where the Orioles have been the underdog. With two very solid pitchers on the hill, expect just a few runs to be put up tonight.

Prediction: Under 8 (-130)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 194-157-11 (+194.8 Units)

