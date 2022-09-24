Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 24, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season

The Baltimore Ravens will continue their tour of the AFC East when they head to New England to play the Patriots in NFL action on Saturday (September 24).

New England is coming off a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They bounced back well after their Week 1 loss in Miami. However, both New England and the Ravens have lost to the Dolphins.

The Ravens' first four games are against the AFC East teams. They beat the Jets in Week 1 but were dealt a brutal loss by the Dolphins in Week 2. They will now play the 1-1 Pats.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1 pm. EDT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Ravens -2.5 (-130) -150 Over 43.5 (-115) Pats +2.5 (+105) +125 Under 43.5 (-105)

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Best Picks

If there's one thing Bill Belichick hates, it's gadget quaterbacks. The Patriots have always been great at taking away an opponent's main weapon. While it will be a great acomplishment, the Ravens have plenty of other tools to pivot. So bettors can expect Jackson to stay in the pocket and launch the ball.

Lamar Jackson Over 217.5 Passing Yards (-115) & Under 52.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Lamar Jackson has 531 passing yards on the season.

This may not be the high scoring affair that happened last week in Miami. That's because the Patriots can't score like the Dolphins, but New England should keep the Baltimore offense at bay. Bettors should expect a final score around 21-13.

Under 43.5 Points (-105)

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Prediction

Based on previous games, it would seem like Baltimore would blow out New England, but Bill Belichick could have something up his sleeves.

The Patriots' defense is one of the best at keeping quarterbacks in the pocket. Taking away Lamar Jackson's legs would go a long way to winning this game. However, Jackson has shown that he's more than capable of beating teams with his arm.

The defense should keep the Pats in this one, but their offense may not be able to score as much as they need to.

Baltimore -2.5 (-130)

