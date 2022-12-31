Baylor vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Big 12 | College Basketball

When the Baylor Bears (10-2) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) on Saturday afternoon, they will be aiming for their sixth straight victory. The Bears beat Nicholls by a score of 85-56 despite being 21-point favorites.

The Cyclones defeated Western Michigan by a score of 73–57 while being the 23-point favorites. In their last 10 games against the Cyclones, the Bears are 9-1.

Baylor vs Iowa State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Baylor Bears -130 -2 (-110) Over 131.5 (-110) Iowa State Cyclones +110 +2 (-110) Under 131.5 (-110)

Baylor vs Iowa State Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears at Iowa State Cyclones

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Baylor vs Iowa State Key Stats

The Bears are currently on a five-game winning streak and are performing well right now. They will look to maintain the trend by defeating the Cyclones, which would be their sixth straight victory and eighth in their previous nine games.

The Bears score 80.8 points on average for every 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 85 points while hitting 43.1 percent of their field goals and 45.8 percent of their three-point attempts.

The Bears have performed admirably on defense, surrendering 65.4 points for every 100 possessions. In their previous game, they gave up 56 points, so if they want to win this one, they will need to put out a similar effort.

The Cyclones won two straight games after their defeat to Iowa. They will look to maintain their momentum by defeating the Bears, which would mark their third straight victory and fifth in their previous six games.

The Cyclones score 70.9 points on average for every 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 73 points while hitting 63.3 percent of their field goals and 38.9 percent of their three-point attempts.

In terms of defense, the Cyclones have performed well, allowing 56.9 points for every 100 possessions. They need to maintain their good performance if they wish to win this one, especially after giving up 57 points in their previous encounter.

Baylor vs Iowa State Betting Prediction

The Bears are performing well, but they haven't performed as well away from home. They have had trouble scoring recently, averaging less than 70 points per game over their last three games. The Cyclones, who average more than 11 steals per game at home, will be a challenge for them because of their poor ball handling, which has been a problem for them on the road.

However, their rebounding has been strong and will keep them in the game. Expect the Cyclones to limit Baylor's attack as they average under 50 points against home opponents. Take the Cyclones to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: ISU Cyclones +2 (-110)

