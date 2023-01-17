Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be home to face the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night in a Big 12 clash. Baylor is ranked #21 in the country, and they're up to 12-5 after beating Oklahoma State 74-58. Texas Tech is 10-7, and they're in the midst of a really rough stretch as they've lost five straight. Still, the Red Raiders are favored tonight at home, and they did win both meetings against the Bears last season.

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Baylor Bears +2 (-110) Over 144.5 (-110) +115 Texas Tech Red Raiders -2 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110) -135

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Key Stats

Baylor is one of the best offensive teams in the nation, as they score 114 points per 100 possessions and they shoot 46.1% from the field. Bears guards Keyonte George (17.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG) and Adam Flagler (16.5 PPG, 5.3 APG) have been great, and as a team, Baylor does a good job at attacking the rim and drawing fouls. They also average 10.5 offensive rebounds and tend to outrebound their opponents game in and game out.

Texas Tech, on the year, have scored the ball well, averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions and shooting 48%, but in conference games, they're shooting just 40.6% from the field. Senior Kevin Obanor leads the way with 15.4 points and 6.3 boards, and three other Red Raiders average double-digit points. Defensively, TTU gives up under 92 points per 100 possessions, which is great, and they hold opponents to 41.3% shooting. Tonight, they'll look to create higher quality looks to finally end this losing streak.

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Betting Prediction

Texas Tech have been slumping, but they have had to play some very difficult opponents, as four of their past five losses have come against ranked teams. Baylor is the better team at the moment, but they've only played three road games so far, and they're a mediocre 2-3 in Big 12 play. Baylor is also 2-7 ATS following an ATS win, which doesn't bode well here. I'm going with Texas Tech to snap their five-game skid and finally win their first conference game, as they're 8-2 at home on the year.

Prediction: Texas Tech -2 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 50-38-3 (+80.2 units)

Poll : 0 votes