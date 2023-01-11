Baylor vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 11| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Baylor Bearcats are off to a 10-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eighth in the Big 12 Conference, and are on a three-game losing streak. They were defeated by the No.11 Kansas State Wildcats (97-95) in their previous outing.

Adam Flagner and Keyonte George had a brilliant match where they scored 23 and 22 points respectively, but it wasn't enough to help their team win. They will now take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are also on a 10-5 start to the season, ninth in the same conference, and are also on a three-game losing streak.

The Mountaineers lost to the No.2 Kansas Jayhawks (76-62) in their last outing. Tre Mitchell was the highest scorer for the team with 15 points, which wasn't enough against a solid team like the Jayhawks. The game will be hosted by them at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday (January 11).

Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baylor Bears +100 +1 (-110) O 147.5 (-110) West Virginia Mountaineers -120 -1 (-110) U 147.5 (-110)

The Bears have slipped a little in their recent games after a fantastic start to the season. They now have ten wins and five losses so far. Their away record is 0-2 at the moment, as they face their third away game. The team is one of the top teams when it comes to offense, averaging 80.5 points per game while conceding 69.8 points.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have also slipped because of a three-game losing streak. They also have ten wins and five losses so far this season. The team is also impressive in offense, averaging 78.3 points per game, which ranks 56th in the country while conceding 68.0 points per game, which ranks 154th in the nation. Their home record is at a dominant 7-1.

Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Prediction

The Bears are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against the Mountaineers. They have a small 6-4 advantage over West Virginia in their last ten meetings. However, looking at the current form and statistics of the two teams, the competition between them seems equal. West Virginia might have a slight home advantage, but the contest is very close. Expect a tough fight tonight.

Final Prediction: Baylor +1 (-110)

