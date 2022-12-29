Bethune-Cookman vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 29 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats put themselves to the challenge as they travel to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini. Bethune-Cookman is familiar with the task of facing a Big Ten opponent, as they have already taken on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. The Wildcats were throttled in both previous match-ups, but the talent disparity won't be a culture shock when they step foot on the court. It hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the Illini, as they have lost three of their previous five games. If there is a silver lining to this match-up, the Illini are 5-1 at home in the short season. Can Bethune-Cookman pull off a stunning upset, or will the Fighting Illini continue to dominate at home?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER Bethune-Cookman +30.5 (-110) O 143.5 (-110) Illinois -30.5 (-110) U 143.5 (-110)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Betting Odds

Bethune-Cookman guard Marcus Garrett will not be intimidated by this match-up. Garrett averages 14 points per game, leading the team in scoring while scoring from anyone on the court, as he shoots 44% from the field and 41% from deep.

Bethune-Cookman's big man Dylan Robertson will be prepared for the physicality of Illinois. Robertson leads the Wildcats in rebounds and blocked shots.

Guard Zion Harmon must keep pace with the potent Illini attack. Harmon averages 13 points per game while leading Bethune-Cookman in assists.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball. The Illini guard averages 18 points per night, pacing the Illini.

Forward Coleman Hawkins is a menace for the opposition to deal with. Hawkins leads the Fighting Illini in rebounds, assists, and blocked shots. Hawkins's on-ball defense is smothering.

Wildcats vs. Fighting Illini Details

Fixture: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Final Prediction

The Fighting Illini are the better team playing at home, where they have displayed a competitive advantage. The Illini get after it on their home court. The Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman have little chance in this contest, but can they keep it within the 30.5-point spread? It bodes well for the Wildcats as they have already faced a couple of Big Ten teams and will be fired up to shock the world against the Fighting Illini. Take Bethune-Cookman, and take the points.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats +30.5 (-110) Over 143.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes