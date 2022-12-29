Iowa vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers as both schools search for their first conference win of the season.

The Hawkeyes were briefly ranked this season after jumping out to a 5-0 start, but have been alternating wins and losses since then. They lost their first conference game to Wisconsin in overtime at home. This will be just their second road game of the season, after winning at Seton Hall in November.

Nebraska lost their first two conference games of the season to Indiana and Purdue. The loss to Purdue, who is the current #1 in the top-25 rankings, was Nebraska's only home loss this season.

Iowa has won the last four meetings between these teams. Let's see if they can make it five straight, or if Nebraska will snap the streak.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Iowa -4.5 (-110) Over 149.5 (-105) -195 Nebraska +4.5 (-110) Under 149.5 (-115) +165

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Iowa vs. Nebraska Match Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Iowa vs. Nebraska Key Stats

Iowa plays at a fast pace, and the result is one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country. The Hawkeyes are scoring 83.8 points per game, the 16th most in the NCAA this season. They're 21st in assists per game with 17.3.

Meanwhile, Nebraska plays at a slow pace, which has resulted in a stingy defense. They hold their opponents to 65.9 points per game (108th), but only three teams have exceeded 70 points against them this season.

Both teams struggle to convert their three-point attempts. The Iowa Hawkeyes are knocking down 32.7% of their threes, 241st in the nation. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are even worse, only hitting 29.7% of their threes, which is 330th in the country.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Betting Prediction

This game will pit two teams not playing particularly well and with conflicting playstyles against each other. Iowa will look to run, and Nebraska will look to make the game methodical.

It should be close throughout as both teams look to establish the tempo they want. Neither team will be able to pull away, and it'll come down to the last few seconds.

Prediction: Nebraska +4.5 (-110)

