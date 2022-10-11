Best Bet MGM Boosts & Specials For Las Vegas Aces vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 5: October 10 | NFL 2022 Season

The Las Vegas Ace will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, which promises to be a belter, in Monday Night Football.

So let's have a look at the list of all bets. Here are the best MGM Boosts and Specials for Monday night's action:

MGM Sportsbook: Chiefs To Win BY 11+ Points and 46+ Total Points Scored Boosted From +230 to +290

This is where the Chiefs will have to win the game by a margin of 11+ points. They also need to score 46+ total points for this bet to come through. Looking at the season so far, Kansas really looks in sublime form at the moment. Apart from a loss against the Indianapolis Colts, their offense has looked solid.

In two games out of four, the Chiefs have scored more than 40 points. One of them came against a solid defensive Tampa Bay team. They now face the struggling Las Vegas Raiders, who have won a single game so far. The team looks dejected, and it's the perfect opportunity to back this bet, as it really has solid value and outcome.

MGM SportsBook: Devante Adams To Record 10+ receptions and 85+ receiving yards and score 1+ touchdowns +675

In two games, Devante Adams has recorded 100+ yards and a total of 19 (10 & 9) receptions.

In the two other games, his performances were rather disappointing. The wide receiver is certainly one of the best in the league but has not been consistent so far. This parlay looks a little difficult to happen.

Kansas City is one of the best teams in the league, both in offense and defense. It's very difficult for any opposing player or team to perform against the Chiefs.

Devante Adams needs to find another gear to have a good game against a quality team. However, the chances of that happening seems unlikely.

MGM Sportsbook: Travis Kelce and Darren Waller Each To Score 1+ Touchdowns and 52+ Total Points Scored +500

Darren Waller has recorded 50 or 50+ receiving yards in two games out of four so far.

In the other two games, he was below par. However, he's a good enough player to make a difference. There's hardly anything that Travis Kelce has done wrong so far. He easily records 50 + touchdowns and and has multiple TDs.

If the game turns out to be a high-scoring encounter, it's possible this bet has the potential to turn out well.

