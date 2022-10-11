Best Caesars Boosts and Specials for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 5: October 10| NFL 2022 Season

Caesars Sportsbook offers the best of boosts and specials for the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game.

Take a look at all of the possible bets for Monday night's action between the Raiders and the Chiefs.

Caesars Sportsbook: Mahomes 300+ Passing Yards & 3+ Pass TDs Boosted From +280 to +300

Kansas City are off to a flyer in their first four games of the season. Losing only one unfortunate game, they have three wins to their name. They have been strong on offense, as well as defense. Their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes II, has led the attack from the front. He is closing in on 1,000 passing yards for the season and will cross that mark in Game 5.

In Game 1, Mahomes picked up a massive 360 passing yards that included 5 TDs. It was a scintillating performance from the quarterback, which he carried forward in future games. This bet in particular has great value and looks possible to achieve against a weak Las Vegas team. Kansas relies a lot on their offense and Patrick is their backbone.

Caesars Sportsbook: Davante Adams & JuJu Smith-Schuster Each Over 74.5 Receiving Yards (+475)

Davante Adams has had two solid games in the opening four for the Raiders. He was great offensively, recording over 100 receiving yards for his team. However, in the other two games, he was ineffective. Las Vegas has already started on a bad note this season, losing three games out of four. They need a player like Adams to step up and do the job.

Juju Smith for the Chiefs has been fantastic so far. Barring one game where he could not record 20 receiving yards in the other three games, he has been solid. Since there is a high chance that the game will see a lot of points being scored, the possibility of this bet coming out correctly is strong.

Caesars Sportsbook: Clyde Edwards-Helaire & Josh Jacobs Each Over 59.5 Rushing Yards +450

The 23-year-old running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been in prime form this season. In three games, he has recorded massive numbers for his team. It was only one game against the Indianapolis Colts where he looked invisible. Other than that, there is hardly any doubt about his performance tonight.

It seems like Josh Jacobs is the only constant performer for the Raiders. He easily averages more than 70 rushing yards per game. In the last game, Josh recorded a whopping 144 rushing yards. With two consistent performers in the team, the chances of this bet coming out right are quite high.

