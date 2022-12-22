Best DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Jaguars vs. Jets- December 21 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

Jacksonville Jaguars head to The Big Apple to face New York Jets in a battle of up-and-coming AFC teams vying for the playoffs. The Jets are battling through a QB change as they try to hang on to a Wild Card, while Jacksonville Jaguars are attempting to hunt Tennessee Titans down in the AFC South. So which bunch will end up remembering a special Thursday Night Football victory?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $17.1K, FanDuel $16.5K)

Trevor Lawrence has turned a corner and is playing phenomenal football. Lawrence is the chalk play in this match-up against the Jets.

Tournaments: Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets (Draftkings $14.7K, FanDuel $15K)

Who wants to play Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence in DFS? Not many. Choosing Wilson over Lawrence would allow you to gain leverage against the field if Wilson can keep up.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $14.4K, FanDuel $14K)

Travis Etienne Jr. is the Cash game play due to his involvement in the Jaguars' offense. Etienne is an every-down back for the Jaguars. The Jets' defense will be a tough challenge for the Jaguars, but you cannot ignore his volume.

Tournament: Zonovan Knight, RB, New York Jets (DraftKings $10.5K, FanDuel $12.5K)

Zonovan Knight continues to lead the Jets backfield in touches. Although the Jets have more of a committee approach, Knight has as high a ceiling and can be a great pick.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets (DraftKings $13.5K, FanDuel $13.5K)

Garrett Wilson has had a remarkable rookie season. Wilson has entrenched himself as the #1 receiver for the Jets in such a short period of time. More impressively, Wilson has performed well no matter the under center, be it Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, or Mike White. Wilson is QB-proof and now has a favorable matchup against a Jaguars' defense that has been beatable all season long.

Tournament: Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (DraftKings $12.3K, FanDuel $12K)

Zay Jones saved thousands of fantasy football teams with his three-TD performance on Sunday against Dallas Cowboys. Trevor Lawrence continues to improve as a passer in the NFL, and Zay Jones' role in the offense has grown throughout the season. Still, the most ardent Jaguars and Zay Jones fan could not have seen Sunday coming. DFS players tend to look the other way following such a breakout performance. Will Zay Jones score three touchdowns this week? That would be highly unlikely. Can he have another productive fantasy outcome? If other DFS players are fading the encore, you can gain leverage against the field.

