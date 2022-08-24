Best MLB NRFI & YRFI for Today: August 24, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

NRFI is one of the most exciting bets offered in baseball. Betting on a run to be scored in the first innings is a quick wager that can have a significant payout for bettors.

In a week filled with interleague play, opportunities arise for this great bet, as batters face pitchers they may only see once every couple of years.

The lack of history between pitchers and batters may cause concern for some, but bettors may be put at ease, as payouts are higher as a direct result of that.

Todays Best NRFI

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals

Zac Gallen and Brady Singer make up the best pitching matchups for this Wednesday's slate. Gallen is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and Singer has been an underrated performer this season.

While Singer's stats may not catch most people's eye, his numbers are quite impressive considering the fact that he is playing on one of the worst teams in baseball. Nevertheless, Singer has by far been the best starter for this Kansas City ballclub.

Singer and Gallen have allowed a run in the first innings twice in their last ten starts; in addition to that, Gallen hasn't allowed a run in any innings in his previous three starts. Runs will be hard to come by in this one, making the NRFI an excellent move for bettors.

No Runs in the First Inning (-145)

Todays Best YRFI

Miami Marlins @ Oakland Atheltics

Jesus Luzardo and Cole Irvin face off in this one. Luzardo has been a decent pitcher this season, allowing a run in the first inning only two times in the last ten starts. However, it's Irvin who the bettors should zero in on.

The NRFI has hit just three times in Cole Irvin's last ten starts.

Irvin has been decent overall this season, holding a 3.33 ERA in twenty-two games started, but he was abysmal in the first innings. Irvin has allowed a run in the first six times over his last ten starts, including a current four-game streak. One way or another, bettors can count on a run in the first inning.

Yes, a Run in the First Inning (+120)

