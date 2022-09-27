Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Bryce Elder & More, September 26 | 2022 MLB Season

With eight MLB teams in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Monday (September 26).

MLB Player Prop #1: Bryce Elder Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-122)

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Monday, September 26; 7:05 pm EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Bryce Elder gets the ball for Atlanta tonight, and lately he has been pitching really well. Over his last three outings, he has allowed just two earned runs in 18 2/3 frames. The Braves have a solid rotation, but Elder is doing his best to make a case for the playoff rotation, or at least he could be considered for key postseason innings.

As a result of his recent success, he has been able to go deeper and rack up more Ks. In three starts, he has struck out 22 hitters and has recorded at least six Ks in each appearance. Last weekm he faced the Nationals in Atlanta, and tonight, he'll match up with them again in D.C. He fanned six Washington batters last Wednesday; so expect him to notch at least five in tonight's game.

MLB Player Prop #2: Oswaldo Cabrera Over 0.5 Singles (+135)

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Monday, September 26; 7:07 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Oswaldo Cabera made his MLB debut in late August, and since then, he has provided a spark and has been a solid energy player for the Yankees.

New York is closing in on clinching the division, and Cabrera has been very reliable as a utility playerm as he's an infielder by trade but has been plugged into the corner outfielder spots routinely.

Tonight, he's expected to bat sixth, and he has been seeing the ball well. In his last three games, he recorded a single in each contest. If the Yankees win tonight against the Blue Jays, they will have the #2 seed locked up, so look for Cabrera, who has played well against AL East opponents to record a base knock tonight.

