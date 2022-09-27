Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Carlos Carrasco & More, September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday (September 27).

MLB Player Prop #1: Carlos Carrasco Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100)

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 7:10 pm EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

Carlos Carrasco isn't known as a huge strikeout pitcher, but in his last three outings he has recorded 21 strikeouts total. One of those outings came against Miami, where he notched 6 Ks.

He's now very familiar with the Marlins' lineup, as he will be making his fifth start of the year against the Fish. In his four outings so far, Carrasco has struck out at least six hitters three times. He has posted a 5-0 record and 2.09 ERA against the Marlins.

Miami has had a rough offensive year; they strike out at the eighth highest rate in the MLB. Expect Carrasco to build off of his success this month, and look for him to reach six punch outs here.

MLB Player Prop #2: Lars Nootbaar Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Lars Nootbaar has been a solid power bat for the Cardinals over the last few months. He will be stepping in and taking his cut against the Brewers' Adrian Houser.

Nottbaar has been barrelling up balls well in the last few weeks, hitting three homers and slugging .655. The Cardinals' outfielder is on a four-game hitting streak, and he's expected to bat seventh in the order tonight. Houser has been decent lately, but he's susceptible to imploding on the mound.

Additionally, Nootbaar has a .471 facing righties with low strikeout rates since his MLB debut in 2021. Houser relies on his defense behind him to record outs, and he averages a tad over three Ks per game. Expect Nootbaar to stay hot at the plate against the Cardinals' NL Central rivals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far