Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Gunnar Henderson & More, September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, September 14.

MLB Player Prop #1: Gunnar Henderson Over 0.5 Singles (+125)

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Gunnar Henderson, the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, has burst onto the scene in Baltimore. He made his debut about two weeks ago, and so far, he's hitting .304 in 46 at-bats. Henderson has been a base hit machine, and lately, he's picked up a single in six of his past seven starts.

Opposing Nationals' starter Patrick Corbin is a lefty, but he's had an awful season. His 6.30 ERA and 1.71 WHIP make him one of the worst starters this year, so expect the Orioles' Henderson to notch a base knock tonight.

Locked On Orioles @LockedOnOrioles Gunnar Henderson through his first 50 MLB plate appearances:



.304/.360/.457, 135 wRC+, 1 HR, 11 K, 4 BB

"Gunnar Henderson through his first 50 MLB plate appearances: .304/.360/.457, 135 wRC+, 1 HR, 11 K, 4 BB" - Locked On Orioles

MLB Player Prop #2: Drew Rasmussen Over 15.5 Outs Recorded (-125)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Drew Rasmussen has been amazing since the All-Star break, carrying a 5-1 record, 1.62 ERA, and 0.88 WHIP. He'll be up against a solid Blue Jays lineup, but lately, Rasmussen has been able to shut down lineups. Facing Toronto in three starts this year, he's allowed one earned run each game, which is excellent.

On the season, the Rays' righty has averaged just over five innings per start, but in his last five starts, he's gone pretty deep. In all five of these starts, he's recorded 16 or more outs, so expect him to do so again tonight.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



8th K thru 5. Drew Rasmussen, Nasty 90mph Cutter.

"Drew Rasmussen, Nasty 90mph Cutter." - Rob Friedman

MLB Player Prop #3: David Peterson To Record A Win (+165)

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

David Peterson has a had a solid year for the Mets so far, sporting an 8-4 record and 3.56 ERA. Tonight, he'll be taking on a Cubs lineup that has just a .292 OBP against lefties. Even though Peterson has been hit around a bit in his last couple of starts, the Cubs' lineup is very manageable. Look for him to pick up his ninth victory as the Mets are eight games over .500 versus lefties like Drew Smyly, the Cubs' starter.

