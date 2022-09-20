Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Kyle Freeland & More, September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday, September 20.

MLB Player Prop #1: Kyle Freeland Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Kyle Freeland gets the ball tonight against the Giants. He's been pitching really well over his last four appearances. As a result, he's been able to face more hitters and strike out more hitters.

San Francisco isn't a poor hitting team, but in the second half, they've struggled collectively as a ballclub. They also go down on strikes at the fifth-highest rate in the MLB. Freeland has faced the Giants twice, striking out five and eight in those outings, respectively. Look for the left-hander to notch five Ks tonight for what would be the third-consecutive start on Tuesday night.

MLB Player Prop #2: Ryan Mountcastle Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Ryan Mountcastle is expected to slot into the three-hole in the Orioles' lineup tonight. Tonight, he'll have a favorable matchup against the Tigers' Joey Wentz. Mountcastle is slugging .458 against lefties with low strikeout rates like Wentz over the past two seasons. He's also playing at his home park, which sees 14% more homers than average. This is a park where he had a .871 OPS last year. Look for the O's first baseman to have a productive game on Tuesday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Brandon Nimmo Over 0.5 Runs Scored (+110)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brandon Nimmo has been a solid leadoff hitter for the NL East-leading Mets this year, and he has the luxury of being in a lineup with some top-tier hitters. Nimmo also has an OPS of .804 against hard-throwing left-handed pitchers like Brewers' starter Ashby since the start of 2021. He has also scored six runs in his previous five games, so expect him to come around to score tonight.

