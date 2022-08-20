Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Paul Goldschmidt & More August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Friday, August 19.

MLB Player Prop #1: Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Paul Goldschmidt will take on his former team in the desert tonight. Goldschmidt has been red-hot, slugging an impressive .745 in his last 47 at-bats. Also, he's posted a .610 SLG off of lefties for the entire season.

"Jumped out to the early lead!" -@Cardinals

This is a great matchup for the MVP candidate who's coming off of two multi-hit games. Look for the first baseman, who typically bats third, to have a solid day at the plate.

MLB Player Prop #2: Shane McClanahan Under 8.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Shane McClanahan is one of the Cy Young favorites in the American League this year, although recently, he's dipped a bit. Still, his 2.28 ERA and 0.87 WHIP are amazing stats to be carrying in mid-August.

Tonight he'll be facing a contact-heavy Royals team that doesn't strike out very often. Kansas City's lineup isn't great, but they will put the ball in play. Also, McClanahan's last six starts have all been under 9 Ks. Look for the lefty to stay under the strikeout prop for tonight's game as well.

MLB Player Prop #3: Triston McKenzie Over 18.5 Outs Recorded (+130)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Triston McKenzie gets the ball against the Chicago White Sox, the Guardian's division rivals. McKenzie has recorded 20 or more outs in three of his last four starts entering Friday's game.

"Triston McKenzie, Vicious 81mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

The White Sox put the ball in play much more than league average, ranking in the bottom 10 in strikeout rate. Look for McKenzie to be efficient and work into the seventh tonight.

