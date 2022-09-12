Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: T.J. Friedl & More, September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

With nine MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Monday, September 12.

MLB Player Prop #1: T.J. Friedl Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

T.J. Friedl is expected to bat fifth tonight in the Reds order. Recently, he's picked up five multi-hit games in his previous eight starts. Tonight, he'll be stepping in against Pirates righty Bryse Wilson, who has largely struggled.

Wilson is pitching to a 6.11 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, and also, Friedl went deep against him in the one game they matched up. Expect Friedl, who is carrying a .650 slugging in the past two weeks, to record two total bases or more at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.

MLB Player Prop #2: Chris Bassitt Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+108)

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

Chris Bassitt has had a solid first season in New York, currently sporting a 3.24 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He averages a tad under six Ks per game, but last start, he notched 10 against the lowly Pirates. The Cubs are also a weak-hitting team like the Pirates, and they strike out above league average. The Mets' righty has had great success against the National League Central, so look for that trend to continue on Monday.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Chris Bassitt, 9th and 10th Ks. Chris Bassitt, 9th and 10th Ks. https://t.co/k1hiHsGIlT

"Chris Bassitt, 9th and 10th Ks." - Rob Friedman

MLB Player Prop #3: Framber Valdez Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-154)

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



9th and 10th Ks. Framber Valdez, Nasty Changeups.9th and 10th Ks. Framber Valdez, Nasty Changeups. 👌9th and 10th Ks. https://t.co/hojUXHHufk

"Framber Valdez, Nasty Changeups." - Rob Friedman

Framber Valdez gets the call for Houston tonight, riding a five-game streak where he's allowed two or fewer earned runs. He'll be taking on the Tigers tonight, a club he dominated back in May. In that outing, he pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven.

Valdez is now recorded 23 straight quality starts and he'll be pitching in a pitcher-frinedly stadium. Look for him to shut down Detroit, who lefty starters have a 2.59 ERA against in the last 30 days.

