Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Shane McClanahan & More, August 24 | 2022 MLB Season

With 14 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, August 24.

MLB Player Prop #1: Luis Urias Over 0.5 Total Bases (-130)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Luis Urias will be stepping in against Dodgers' lefty Andrew Heaney tonight. Since the beginning of last season, Urias has a solid wOBA of .375 when he's up against left-handers who feature their slider a lot. Heaney throws his slider a whopping 34.5% of the time, favoring Urias.

Urias is expected to bat fifth, and he's hitting .275 off of lefties this year. Heaney has been good this year, but in his last two starts, he's allowed eight hits and five runs in 7 2/3 innings. Expect Urias to pick up a knock tonight in L.A.

MLB Player Prop #2: Shane McClanahan To Record A Win (-110)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Shane McClanhan has had an excellent season, and he has an 11-5 record and 2.29 ERA entering Wednesday. The Angels have been one of the worst hitting teams this year, especially in the last few months. They've managed just two runs through the first two games in this series, getting completely shut down.

"Shane McClanahan, Filth." - Rob Friedman

McClanahan dominated the Angels earlier this year, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits and a walk. He didn't pick up the victory in that outing, but expect him to notch one today at Tropicana Field.

MLB Player Prop #3: Luis Robert Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Christopher Kamka @ckamka Luis Robert with a single and 2 doubles tonight is now hitting .426/.475/.667 during his current 13-game hitting streak. Luis Robert with a single and 2 doubles tonight is now hitting .426/.475/.667 during his current 13-game hitting streak.

"Luis Robert with a single and 2 doubles tonight is now hitting .426/.475/.667 during his current 13-game hitting streak." - Christopher Kamka

Luis Robert has been on fire lately. Over the last two weeks, he has a .385 average. Last night, he picked up three hits, including two doubles, in his club's loss. He's recorded a hit in each of his previous 13 starts, so expect him to produce against Spenser Watkins and the Orioles today at Camden Yards.

