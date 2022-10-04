Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Tony Gonsolin & More, October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Monday, October 3rd.

MLB Player Prop #1: Tony Gonsolin Over 2.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Monday, October 3, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Tony Gonsolin will be making his third start of the year against Colorado, which will be his 24th start overall. Gonsolin has enjoyed an amazing season for the Dodgers, sporting an incredible 16-1 record to go with a 2.10 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. His line is set at 2.5 for strikeouts, but of his 23 starts this year, he's finished with three or more strikeouts in 22 of them. Facing the Rockies, he's totaled nine Ks in two outings. Even if they don't strike out a ton as a team, Gonsolin shouldn't have an issue getting three. Since he's spent the last month injured on the MLB injured list, it's possible his innings are limited. Either way, he's averaging almost one strikeout per inning.

MLB Player Prop #2: Freddie Freeman Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-120)

Freddie Freeman had an excellent first season in LA, and he currently leads the MLB on average with a .327 mark. He is also tied with teammate Mookie Betts for the most runs in the National League with 116, and he has a great opportunity to add to that tally tonight. In Freeman's last seven games, he's sported an impressive .516 OBP and has scored a run in three of his previous four starts. Tonight, he'll step in against righty Jose Urena, who has struggled mightily this year to the tune of a 5.24 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP. Freeman also has a great track record against Urena, as he's gone deep four times off of him and his OBP is sky-high at .500 in 42 plate appearances. Expect the Dodgers' star first baseman to get on and come around to score tonight, where he'll likely bat third.

