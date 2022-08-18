Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Trea Turner & More, August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, August 17.

MLB Player Prop #1: Adolis Garcia Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Adam Oller has been awful this year, and in his previous start facing Texas, he allowed five earned runs. Adolis Garica is riding an impressive 13-game hitting streak at the moment, the longest active streak in the majors. He's picked up three singles in his last three games. Look for him to have a multi-hit performance or record an extra-base hit in this one.

MLB Player Prop #2: Carlos Rodon Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-108)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Carlos Rodon will face the Diamondbacks for the third time this season. He hasn't fared well ERA-wise, but he's racked up a ton of strikeouts. He has 17 total Ks in 11 innings, and that's with Rodon getting knocked out early in one of the two starts.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Carlos Rodón, Nasty 86mph Back Foot Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ Carlos Rodón, Nasty 86mph Back Foot Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ https://t.co/Y7lbwHrV75

"Carlos Rodón, Nasty 86mph Back Foot Slider...and Sword." - Rob Friedman

The Diamondbacks strike out around league average, but Rodon averages 7.3 punchouts per game this year. Look for the lefty to notch at least eight on Wednesday night.

MLB Player Prop #3: Trea Turner Over 1.5 Total Bases (-113)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Trea Turner has hit two homers off Eric Lauer in his last 10 plate appearances against the lefty. He's 3-for-10 this series, and in the two-hole, he should see a decent amount of hittable pitches.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA



.883 OPS (1st)

208 Hits (1st)

47 Doubles (1st)

28 HR (3rd)

109 RBI (1st)

31 SB (1st)

.375 wOBA (1st)

142 wRC+ (1st)

7.1 fWAR (1st)



#PayTrea



Trea Turner ranks among MLB shortstops since joining the Dodgers:.883 OPS (1st)208 Hits (1st)47 Doubles (1st)28 HR (3rd)109 RBI (1st)31 SB (1st).375 wOBA (1st)142 wRC+ (1st)7.1 fWAR (1st) Trea Turner ranks among MLB shortstops since joining the Dodgers: ▪.883 OPS (1st) ▪ 208 Hits (1st) ▪ 47 Doubles (1st) ▪ 28 HR (3rd) ▪ 109 RBI (1st) ▪ 31 SB (1st) ▪ .375 wOBA (1st) ▪ 142 wRC+ (1st) ▪ 7.1 fWAR (1st) #PayTrea https://t.co/UMfU5h2Rf0

"Trea Turner ranks among shortstops since joining the Dodgers..." - Doug McKain

Looking at Turner's performance versus southpaws, he's hitting .328 with a .613 slugging this year. Going back to his stats since 2020, his slugging versus lefties rises to .680, the third highest percentage in the MLB. Look for the Dodgers' infielder to record at least two total bases tonight, given the favorable matchup.

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 117-88-4 (+196.0 Units)

