Best MLB Player Props for today: Paul Goldschmidt, Austin Riley & More - August 4 | 2022 MLB Season

Let's look at the best player props with several MLB teams in action this Thursday, August 4. Plenty of props are being offered, and we'll guide you through the best ones for tonight.

MLB Player Prop #1: Paul Goldschmidt Over 0.5 RBIs (+145)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals is one of the favorites for National League MVP right now.

"BACK-TO-BACK JACKS" - Cardinals

On Thursday, in the second game of the doubleheader, Goldschmidt will face Chicago Cubs' lefty, Sean Newcomb. Since the beginning of 2021, Goldschmidt is slugging .529 in his last 36 plate appearances against left-handers who mainly feature the fastball. Newcomb throws his fastball 48% of the time, so look for Goldschmidt to drive in a run in this one.

MLB Player Prop #2: Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braveshas been one of the hottest hitters in baseball for a while now. Over the last two weeks, he has had an .810 slugging percentage. Also, he launched two homers in his previous series versus the Mets a few weeks ago.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Austin Riley won National League Player of the Month after one of the best calendar months in 𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 Austin Riley won National League Player of the Month after one of the best calendar months in 𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 🔥 https://t.co/xGsWJoHHDh

"Austin Riley won National League Player of the Month..." - Bally Sports: Braves

Expect the Braves third baseman to keep raking from the fourth spot in the lineup on Thursday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Yordan Alvarez Over 0.5 RBIs (+100)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Over the last two weeks, Alvarez has a .429 OBP, and he feasts on right-handed pitching. Alvarez has arguably one of the best hitters in the MLB this season, and he's shown no signs of slowing down. Look for him to drive at least one runner home on Thursday.

MLB Player Prop #4: Nick Pivetta Over 1.5 Walks Given (-117)

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Nick Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox in Kansas City on Thursday. After a promising start to the year, July was an awful month for the righty. He had a 9.38 ERA in July and a sky-high 2.13 WHIP. He's walked two or more hitters in six straight starts, so expect him to give out at least two free passes again in the series opener.

