Tonight, DraftKings and FanDuel have single game NBA DFS slates for tonight's battle of LA, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. This slate locks at 10:00 PM EDT. Below, we'll highlight the best players to plug into your lineups for both production and value.

Best NBA DFS Picks

Ivica Zubac, C, Los Angeles Clippers (DraftKings $9.2k, FanDuel $12.0k)

Ivica Zubac has been the Clippers' second best player this year behind Paul George. The big man doesn't take a ton of field goals, but he does boast averages of 10.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. Zubac ranks third in the league in blocks per game, and tonight he'll face his former team. As far as consistency goes, Zubac is one of the most consistent players on this single game slate, so expect him to play well tonight. Considering he tallied 17 points, 15 boards, and five blocks versus the Lakers during the season opener, he should be able to excel once again.

LeBron James, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers (DraftKings $13.0k, FanDuel $15.5k)

LeBron James was held out of his team's previous contest in Utah due to a for injury, but he'll back tonight and fully rested to play his rivals. LeBron scored 31 points to go with 15 rebounds and eight assists against the Clippers a few weeks ago, and these are the types of games where the four-time champion goes a little harder. Expect him to have another great stat line tonight in this primetime matchup at the Crypto.com Arena.

John Wall, PG/SG, Los Angeles Clippers (DraftKings $7.0k, FanDuel $8.5k)

John Wall missed the last game due to injury management, but the veteran guard will be back for the Clippers tonight. Wall serves as a sixth man, but he typically sees around 25 minutes per contest on a normal night. Wall is coming off two strong performances, and he is still capable of scoring in bunches and setting up his teammates. He averages just under five assists per game, but he's tallied six in each of his past two games.

Reggie Jackson starts at point guard, but Wall sees almost as many minutes, and sometimes the two share the floor. While the longtime Wizard won't take a ton of shots, he will be aggressive and take his opportunities. Expect Wall to provide great value on this slate tonight.

