The Sacramento Kings fell to the Atlanta Hawks last time out, ending their seven-game winning streak. The Kings look to get back on a winning streak as they travel to the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics.

The Kings have found a recipe on the court that works for them. The Boston Celtics have NBA title goals as they attempt to gain home-court advantage on the field of the Eastern Conference.

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings @ Boston Celtics

Date and Time: Friday, November 25, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have one of the rare empty NBA Injury Reports. While other teams around the NBA are battling several significant injuries, the Kings don't have anything to announce.

Danillo Gallinari remains out with a knee injury. Gallinari is rehabbing with no timetable for return.

Robert Williams III continues to rehab his knee. Williams has upgraded his rehab to work on the court. Williams is yet to clear all the hurdles needed to return to the team.

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Danillo Gallinari Boston Celtics Knee Out Robert Williams III Boston Celtics Knee Out

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Sacramento Kings +8 (-110) O 237.5 (-110) +290 Boston Celtics -8 (-110) U 237.5 (-110) -350

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Kings- PG De'Aaron Fox, SG Kevin Huerter, SF Harrison Barnes, PF Keegan Murray, C Domantas Sabonis

Celtics- PG Marcus Smart, SG Derrick White, SF Jaylen Brown, PF Jayson Tatum, C Al Horford

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Betting Prediction

The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings are eyeing their respective playoff berths in the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Boston Celtics are currently the #1 seed in the East. The Celtics are playing as well as any team in the NBA.

The combination of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is as prolific as any in the NBA, and the opposition has yet to figure out an answer to the Celtics' dynamic duo. Derrick White provides the Celtics with a spark on the offensive end, while Marcus Smart leads the Celtics on the defensive end.

The Sacramento Kings have been a balanced team for quite some time. De'Aaron Fox has taken his offensive game to the next level. Domantas Sabonis has developed into a match-up nightmare for the opposition, as he can score on the interior and the perimeter.

The Celtics have been unreal at home, so I'll lean into recent tendencies and take Boston to cover the spread.

Prediction: Boston Celtics -8 (-110) (O/U 236.5, -110)

