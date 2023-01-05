Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: Luka Doncic & More, January 5 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With only four NBA games on Thursday, there are a bunch of different player props that are being offered.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Jarred Vanderbilt Over 8.5 Points (-120)

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Jarred Vanderbilt is not known as an offensive player as he is averaging just 8.4 points per game this year. He has been shooting the ball well throughout the season from the floor as he is shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. In his last game, he was able to score 14 points. In his two games against the Rockets this year, he is averaging 9.5 points per game thus far, so go with the over in points scored here.

NBA Player Prop #2: Luka Doncic Over 8.5 Assists (-115)

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

The Boston Celtics will have all of their attention on Luka Doncic scoring the basketball, which means that he will be able to pass the basketball throughout the game to an open man. In their only game against one another this season, Doncic was able to get nine assists so go with the over in this game as well.

NBA Player Prop #3: Ivica Zubac Under 10.5 Rebounds (-125)

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023; 10:00 pm EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Zubac is a big body but is not going to be able to grab a lot of rebounds throughout this game as guys like Nikola Jokic are going to step up and be able to grab a bunch of rebounds in this game. He is playing 30 minutes per game and that means he will be on the floor. However, he is averaging seven rebounds in his last two games as well. All in all, go with under 10.5 rebounds in this game for Zubac as well.

