Best NBA Player Props for Today - Suns vs. Warriors - January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors in the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. Phoenix are currently 2-0 in the season series.

The 20-21 Suns are currently eighth in the Western Conference thanks to a six-game losing streak. They are currently ranked 17th in points per game and ninth in offensive rating. They have been better on the less flashy side of the ball, however, as they rank sixth in opponents points per game and 11th in defensive rating.

The 20-20 Warriors are in sixth place in the Western Conference and will look to snap a two-game skid that followed a five-game win streak. Their offense has ranked sixth in points per game and 17th in offensive rating. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 26th in opponents points per game and 19th in defensive rating.

Suns vs. Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Suns vs. Warriors Player Prop #1: Steph Curry Over 22.5 Points (-110)

Steph Curry appears set to return tonight after the superstar missed the past 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation. Prior to the injury, Curry was playing at an MVP level, averaging 30.0 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 6.8 assists per game, 1.0 steals per game, and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field, 43.4% from three-point range, and 91.9% from the free-throw line. If he maintains that level of play, it will be the second season where a player has averaged 30.0 points per game with 50/40/90 shooting splits. Curry's unanimous MVP season in 2015-2016 was the first. While he is returning from injury, Curry has scored at least 23 points in 20 of his 26 games played this season. He should have no trouble reaching that total against a depleted Phoenix Suns team. Look for Curry to finish with at least 23 points.

Suns vs. Warriors Player Prop #2: Klay Thompson Over 20.5 Points (-106)

Klay Thompson is starting to look like himself again. Over his past five games, Thompson has averaged 33.6 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 40.0% from three-point range, and 94.7% from the free-throw line. After scoring at least 21 points seven times in his first 26 games played, Thompson has done so in each of his last five outings. For the season, he is averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field, 38.3% from three-point range, and 89.8% from the free-throw line. Look for Thompson to continue his strong play as he scores at least 21 points.

Suns vs. Warriors Player Prop #3: Draymond Green Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-104)

While Draymond Green is not known for his scoring abilities, he does just about everything else at a high level. Green has averaged 21.3 combined points, rebounds, and assists this season. He has finished with at least 21 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 20 of his 36 games played this season. Look for him to take advantage of Steph Curry's return as he combines for at least 21 points, rebounds, and assists for the 21st time.

