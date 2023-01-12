Best NBA Player Props Today: Mavericks vs. Lakers, January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Season

We have a fun game between two entertaining teams in the NBA as the Dallas Mavericks are on the road heading towards the Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference matchup.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Lebron James Points: Under 32.5 (-125)

LeBron James is listed as probable in this game as he is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss a game against the Denver Nuggets. He has struggled in terms of shooting three-balls in his last eight games, shooting 26.1 percent from beyond the arc and 29.5 percent throughout the entire season. Dallas is a good defensive team and that is asking for a lot of points for a player averaging 29.1 points per game thus far. All in all, go with the under in his point total here.

NBA Player Prop #2: Luka Doncic Assists: Over 8.5 (-120)

Luka Doncic has been one of the best all-around players throughout the season as he is fourth in the NBA with 8.7 assists per game. In his Christmas Day game against the Lakers, Doncic finished with nine assists and has been passing the ball to the open man. He is averaging 8.8 assists in his last nine games as well. Los Angeles is not a great defensive team and will try to force the ball out of Luka's hands. Go with the the over on his assist total as he should hit double-digits here.

NBA Player Prop #3: Rusell Westbrook Threes: Under 1.5 (-215)

These are huge odds where we can find value, but Russell Westbrook is not going to be able to hit any threes in this game. Westbrook has improved his shooting from distance as he has shot 31.8 percent from three in his last 10 games. Dallas is giving up 35.5 percent of threes shot against them, so they defend decently well. In his five games throughout the month of January, he is hitting 1.4 threes per game. Take the under as he has not been a good shooter from three throughout his entire career.

Poll : 0 votes