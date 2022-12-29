Best NBA Player Props Today: Christian Wood & More - December 29 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Today, there are 12 NBA teams in action, and there are plenty of player props to choose from. Below, we'll highlight the best ones to target, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook this Thursday, December 29.

NBA Player Prop #1: LaMelo Ball Over 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-140)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Charlotte Hornets

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

LaMelo Ball is one of the league's brightest young stars, and he's never shy to let it fly from deep. Ball is averaging 4.4 made threes this month on 11.4 attempts, converting a solid 38.5%. This is right in line with his percentage from last year and his career overall, and lately, he's made four or more triples in nine of his past ten games. Last time out, he shot just 2-for-11 from deep, but tonight against OKC, he should get back to his regular production from behind the arc.

NBA Player Prop #2: Marcus Morris Sr. Over 16.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Marcus Morris Sr. doesn't rack up a ton of points next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he is very consistent. He's scored in double-digits in 11 straight games, and he's tallied a combined 17 points, rebounds, and assists in six of his past seven contests. In the only game where he didn't get to 17 of his past seven, he finished with 16, and he should again reach the over on this prop tonight. Although Boston is very solid defensively, Morris gets close to 30 minutes and enjoys a decent usage rate, so look for him to be productive in Boston.

NBA Player Prop #3: Christian Wood Over 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Tonight, Christian Wood faces the Rockets, his former team, at home. Wood has been on a tear lately, and over his last seven games, he's averaging 20.3 points and 9.4 rebounds. Houston is rebuilding, and they're currently the worst team in the West. Expect Wood to torch his ex-team and notch at least 29 combined points and rebounds.

