Best NBA Player Props Today: Nuggets vs Clippers, January 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There is an exciting game between two entertaining teams in the NBA as the Denver Nuggets are on the road heading towards the Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference matchup.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1:

Points: Under 20.5 (-125)

Jamal Murray is a solid scorer, but is dealing with an ankle injury that has landed him on the injury report. Though he is not expected to miss any time due to this, Murray is not going to be able to score in the 20s in this game. In his first two games against the Clippers this season, he is averaging 19.5 points and is scoring 18.4 points per game this season in its entirety. This feels like a bigger issue as he has not played a lot of minutes as he has played less than 26 minutes in two of his last four games so take the under here.

NBA Player Prop #2:

Rebounds: Over 6.5 (-125)

Kawhi Leonard is going to have to step up in this game without Paul George and show the Clippers that he can play well as he recovers throughout the knee injury. He is averaging eight rebounds in his last two games, and with center Nikola Jokic likely to be out, Leonard will be more of a force down low. He is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game this season so expect the over to hit.

NBA Player Prop #3: Kawhi Leonard Threes: Over 1.5 (-140)

"The Klaw" is a shooter where he can knock down threes consistently. He has shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc in his last seven games and that makes things a lot more likely as he has a hot shooting stroke right now. Even to cut it down to the last two games, he is 5-for-9 from distance and should be able to find good looks from the three-point line in this game. Denver is 12th in the sport with a 35.4 opposing three-point percentage this season. There is a high likelihood that Leonard will be able to connect on multiple threes in this game.

