Best NBA Player Props for Today - Nets vs. Suns - January 19 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Phoenix Suns will host the Brooklyn Nets in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

The 21-24 Suns are currently 12th in the Western Conference as they have spiraled out of control, losing 12 of their past 14 games. They are currently ranked 20th in points per game and 14th in offensive rating. However, they are better on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking 10th in opponents points per game and 14th in defensive rating.

The 27-16 Brooklyn team are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. However, they have lost three in a row since star Kevin Durant was sidelined with a right MCL sprain. They are ranked 16th in points per game and 11th in offense rating. However, they are elite defensively, ranking fifth in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating.

Nets vs. Suns Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19th, 2023, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Nets vs. Suns Player Prop #1: Kyrie Irving Over 27.5 Points (-120)

Kyrie Irving has had a strong season as he currently ranks 14th in the NBA in scoring. The Brooklyn star is averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field, 35.6% from three-point range, and 90.2% from the free-throw line. Irving has scored at least 28 points in 14 of his 32 games played this season. Look for the seven-time All-Star to take advantage of a struggling opponent and once again finish with at least 28 points.

Nets vs. Suns Player Prop #2: Deandre Ayton Over 9.5 Points (-115)

Deandre Ayton is currently 16th in the league in rebounding, averaging 9.7 rebounds per game. Ayton has finished with at least 10 rebounds in 21 of his 39 games played this season. Facing a Brooklyn team that lacks size and currently ranks 28th in the league in rebounding, Ayton should be in line for another big night on the boards. Look for the Phoenix Suns center to finish with at least ten rebounds.

Nets vs. Suns Player Prop #3: Ben Simmons Over 7.5 Rebounds (-130)

While there has been plenty of focus on Ben Simmons' struggles this season, he has thrived as a passer. The Brooklyn Nets star is currently 17th in the NBA in assists as he has averaged 6.3 assists per game. Simmons has finished with at least eight assists in 14 of his 32 games played this season. Furthermore, he has topped double-digit assists in both games he has played since Kevin Durant's injury, averaging 12.0 assists per game over that span. Look for Simmons to once again finish with at least eight assists.

Poll : 0 votes